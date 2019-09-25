Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Eleanor M. Natishan

Eleanor M. Natishan Obituary
Eleanor M. Natishan, 96, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center.

She was born in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine Gatz Zdunczyk. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1941, and had worked in the local garment industry.

Her husband, Stephen, preceded her in death in 2002.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathy Elko; granddaughters, Christal Kaucher and her husband, Joseph; and Stephanie Elko; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church.

Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019
