Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Luzerne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Wienckoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. Wienckoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. Wienckoski Obituary
Eleanor M. Wienckoski, 97, of Swoyersville, passed away Thursday at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Anna Stepshus Shucavage. She graduated from Exeter High School, Class of 1940, and Empire Beauty School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Globe Store, Luzerne. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Wienckoski; son, Richard Wienckoski and sister, Frances Banko

She is survived by son, Robert Wienckoski and wife Judi, Sweet Valley; daughter, Mari Murphy and husband, Bill, New York; Cathy Booth and husband, Michael, Swoyersville; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins, CSC, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Inc. 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.

Special thanks to the staff at Highland Manor Nursing Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now