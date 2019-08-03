|
|
Eleanor M. Wienckoski, 97, of Swoyersville, passed away Thursday at Highland Manor, Exeter.
Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Anna Stepshus Shucavage. She graduated from Exeter High School, Class of 1940, and Empire Beauty School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Globe Store, Luzerne. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Wienckoski; son, Richard Wienckoski and sister, Frances Banko
She is survived by son, Robert Wienckoski and wife Judi, Sweet Valley; daughter, Mari Murphy and husband, Bill, New York; Cathy Booth and husband, Michael, Swoyersville; also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins, CSC, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, Inc. 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.
Special thanks to the staff at Highland Manor Nursing Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019