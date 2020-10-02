Home

Eleanor M. Wilson Neil, 97, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Kingston Manor Care.

Born in Steubenville, Ohop, on Feb. 11, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Hall Wilson.

Eleanor worked as an administrative assistant in the banking industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John Wilson; sister, Jeanne McDermott and son, W. Bruce Neil.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Judy Neil; grandsons, Michael Andrew; and Robert Bruce Neil; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services for a burial in Indiantown National Gap Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services.


