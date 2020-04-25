|
|
Eleanor Pauly, 86, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully at her residence on the morning of Monday, March 30, 2020.
Born March 30, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kender Solenske.
Eleanor worked for Bell Telephone as a long-distance operator and was proud of her position as an educator at St. Jude's School, Mountain Top.
A loving and dedicated wife, Eleanor was separated from her one and only true love too soon when her husband, Daniel, died May 3, 2001. Her kind, compassionate, loving soul welcomes the rejoining of the couple for eternity.
Eleanor's brothers, Joseph, Allentown; and George, New Jersey; and an infant sister, Anna, also preceded her in death.
Eleanor will be greatly missed by her surviving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Eleanor's family is grateful for the care provided by the healthcare professionals of Smith Health Care.
Eleanor's family will celebrate her life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Eleanor's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 25, 2020