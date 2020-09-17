Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Gawlas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor S. Gawlas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor S. Gawlas Obituary

Eleanor S. Gawlas, 95, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Kingston Health Care Center.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late George and Victoria Matola Podwika. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Exeter and St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Bernard, in 2011; sisters, Emma Chronowski and Celia Barbarevech; and brothers, John, Joseph and Peter Podwika.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Ann Sullivan, Wyoming; Judith Ann Ludzia and her husband, Peter; Atco, N.J.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter A. Tomczak as celebrant.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -