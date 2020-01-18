Home

Eleanor Smith Keiper Obituary
Eleanor Smith Keiper, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Surviving are her children, David Jr. and his wife, Raelyn, and Sandra and her husband, Scott. She is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Preceding her in death is her husband, David Sr.

Funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a blessing service at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County or True Friends Animal Rescue, Montrose.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 18, 2020
