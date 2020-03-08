Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Zdziarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Zdziarski


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Zdziarski Obituary
Eleanor Zdziarski, 85, of East Orange Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Nanticoke, on June 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Karpinski Everett.

Eleanor was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and sister, Irene Hojnowski.

Surviving are her son, Frank and wife, Mary Jo; sisters, Leonarda Skudla and husband, Jack; Helen Everett; and one grandson.

Private funeral services were held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Interment was held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Newport Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -