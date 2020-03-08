|
|
Eleanor Zdziarski, 85, of East Orange Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Nanticoke, on June 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Karpinski Everett.
Eleanor was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and sister, Irene Hojnowski.
Surviving are her son, Frank and wife, Mary Jo; sisters, Leonarda Skudla and husband, Jack; Helen Everett; and one grandson.
Private funeral services were held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Interment was held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Newport Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020