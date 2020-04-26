Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Eleanor Zuba Obituary
Eleanor Zuba, 91, of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020, at her home.

Born in Port Griffith, she was the youngest child of the late John and Julia Melnick.

Eleanor attended Jenkins Twp. schools and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed and became an expert at needlepoint, crochet (especially afghans) and doily pattern designs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Zuba, on April 3, 2008; and her brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her sons, Richard Zuba, Dallas; Robert Zuba, with whom she resided; and Alan Zuba, Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Charlene Zuba, Clearwater, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

Due to the global state of emergency, private funeral services and entombment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations if desired, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Eleanor's memory.

For additional information or to leave Eleanor's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -