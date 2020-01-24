|
Mrs. Eleanora "Pud" Payne, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at home, in Mountain Top, at the age of 82.
Eleanora was born June 6, 1937, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Benjamin Bailey and Eleanor Williamson. Eleanora resided in Charleston, S.C. Raised in Jacksonville Fla., by her Aunt Lou, she then moved to New York City where she lived with her cousin, Ethel. Eleanora married James A. Payne Jr. After moving to New York City, Eleanora began working for New York Hospital as a nurse's aide. Then she worked for the Daughters of Jacob nursing home until her retirement in 2000.
Eleanora was a skilled cook in Southern foods and often, she made oyster dressing, gumbo and baked macaroni and cheese for her family and friends. She was an individual who loved to go to casinos, restaurants, and on cruises. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars and Daughter of ISIS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Payne Jr.; and sons, Charles Dawson; and James A. Payne III.
Eleanora is survived by her children, Floyd Dawson and MaryEllen Payne, granddaughter, Priscella Payne; brother, Walter Williamson; and sister, Beulah Linnen; nieces, Lillian Linnen; Patricia Ann Toomer; and Toni Linnen; nephews, Graylin, Benjamin and Kenneth Linnen; cousins, Candice Toomer; Missy; Sabol; Caress; and Jermaine Linnen; Vermal Holmes; Deidre; Darryl; and Nathaniel Holmes; and Latonya Middleton; Bernadette Henderson; Denise Henderson; and Heath Rogers, Bronx, N.Y.; friends, Diane; Noudie; Jason; and Anthony Roberts.
Bible Scriptures: Psalms 34:18, The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
John 14:27 King James Version (KJV) The Messiah Said: Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
Thessalonians 4:13-14, Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that The Messiah died and rose again, and so we believe that The Father will bring with The Messiah those who have fallen asleep in him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020