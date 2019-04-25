Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanore S. Bytosh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanore S. Bytosh, 91, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre



She was born in Larksville, daughter of the late John and Veronica Velgus Bytosh. She was a 1945 graduate of Larksville High School, and was formerly employed in the local garment industry.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Bytosh; and sisters, Gertrude Perlowski and Margaret Rash.



Eleanore is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.



The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger for their kindness, compassion and for caring for Eleanore in her final days.

