Elena "Lanie" Herb, 65, of Swoyersville, former Lavelle resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, shortly after admission to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Fountain Springs on Dec. 23, 1954, she is the daughter of Doris Leach Herb, Pottsville, and the late William Herb Sr.
She was a graduate of the North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1972. Following high school, she was employed by Pottsville Pizzeria for many years, and for the last 15 years was employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland.
Preceding her in death was her father, William Herb Sr., in 1993; and a granddaughter, Chloe Boyer, in 2005.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are son, William Hrichak Jr., Pottsville; daughter, Jessica Boyer, wife of David, Pottsville; sister, Michelle Herb, Lavelle; sister, Penny Herb, Lavelle; sister, Carolee wife of Glenn Zimmerman, Fountain Springs; brother: William "Butch" Herb and his fiancé, Karen Becker, Lavelle.
She loved being "Gramma" to her grandchildren, who were her heart and soul, Lily Boyer, Declan Hrichak, Liam Hrichak
A funeral prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be Monsignor William Glosser. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 5 p.m. until time of service.
Internment at a later date will be in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 307 Laird St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020