Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Herb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena "Lanie" Herb


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena "Lanie" Herb Obituary
Elena "Lanie" Herb, 65, of Swoyersville, former Lavelle resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, shortly after admission to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Fountain Springs on Dec. 23, 1954, she is the daughter of Doris Leach Herb, Pottsville, and the late William Herb Sr.

She was a graduate of the North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1972. Following high school, she was employed by Pottsville Pizzeria for many years, and for the last 15 years was employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, now the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland.

Preceding her in death was her father, William Herb Sr., in 1993; and a granddaughter, Chloe Boyer, in 2005.

Surviving in addition to her mother, are son, William Hrichak Jr., Pottsville; daughter, Jessica Boyer, wife of David, Pottsville; sister, Michelle Herb, Lavelle; sister, Penny Herb, Lavelle; sister, Carolee wife of Glenn Zimmerman, Fountain Springs; brother: William "Butch" Herb and his fiancé, Karen Becker, Lavelle.

She loved being "Gramma" to her grandchildren, who were her heart and soul, Lily Boyer, Declan Hrichak, Liam Hrichak

A funeral prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be Monsignor William Glosser. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 5 p.m. until time of service.

Internment at a later date will be in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 307 Laird St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -