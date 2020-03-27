Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Eli Fleisher Obituary
Eli Fleisher, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with family by his side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Chiam and Mollie Vilensky Fleisher and was a graduate of GAR High School, the University of Scranton and Yeshiva University, NYC. Eli spent his working career as a clinical psychologist and was a long standing member of the Jewish Community Center, where he also taught Yiddish classes. Eli was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing and watching basketball, especially his Philadelphia 76ers.

Eli was a devoted, loving and proud husband and father. Those who knew him will forever remember Eli as an intellect, an empathetic humanist and for his unmatched sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen A. Lastowski Fleisher; sons, Adam Fleisher, Pittsburgh; and Paine Fleisher, Philadelphia; sister, Denah Heller; Warminster; and many others.

Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside funeral will be held at Harveys Lake. A public memorial will be held at a later date.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Friedman Jewish Community Center of Kingston or the Osterhout Free Library.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 27, 2020
