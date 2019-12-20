|
Elijah Maldonado of Scranton, the beautiful son of Tiffany Berdecia and Nestor Maldonado, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Danville Geisinger Medical Center. He was eight years young.
Born July 2, 2011, and raised in Scranton, Elijah was currently a third grade student at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, North Scranton. A natural athlete, he played baseball at West Scranton Little League, wrestled and had aspirations of being a professional boxer one day. He'd never turn down a motorcycle ride and he loved collecting Nerf toys.
Leaving behind a heart-broken family who will never forget their beloved Elijah, they've just gained their guardian angel.
Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Nestor Medina; and his grandmother, Sonia Maldonado, on Oct. 14, 2019.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Nestor Maldonado, Jr., Gabriel Maldonado, Adrian Maldonado, Jonathan Stanley, Brianne Santiago, Queenie Maldonado and Nazrine Hurwitch; grandparents, Frankie Cintron and Maria Berdecia; aunts, Connie Catepano and Angel Berdecia; uncles, Ralph and Bert Maldonado; and several cousins.
A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019