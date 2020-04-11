Home

Elijah Phillip O'Boyle

Elijah Phillip O'Boyle Obituary
Our beautiful baby boy, Elijah Phillip O'Boyle, is now in the arms of Jesus. On April 6, 2020, although he was being perfectly formed in his mother's womb, he died due to preterm labor just before midnight.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Patsy Anne Shovlin Evans, who he now joins in heaven.

He is survived by his father, Vincent Joseph O'Boyle; his mother, Jennifer Lee O'Boyle; brother, Travis Luke O'Boyle; and many other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private burial ceremony will take place in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming, to commemorate his precious life which ended much too soon.

His passing is greatly mourned, he will never be forgotten, and he isgreatly missed.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020
