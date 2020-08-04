Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elinor Alice Kane Perry, 93, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, from roots traced back to the late 18th century, County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Alice Buckley Kane and William F. Kane.

Elinor was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and College Misericordia, Class of 1948. An accomplished and beloved elementary school teacher, she taught decades of students at Holy Savior, Dana and Dodson Elementary Schools.

Devoted to family, a lover and advocate for children, Elinor also loved to travel. With her husband, a member of the 16th Armored Division in World War II, which participated in the liberation of Plsen, Czechoslovakia, they traveled throughout the United States participating in that division's veterans group.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Willard D. Perry Sr., with whom she raised seven children, and was a source of ever-present warmth and love to 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughters, Eileen Perry O'Brien and Anne Perry Nixon; and her brother, William F. Kane Jr.; and sister, Joceil Kane Herstek.

Surviving are her children, Thomas J. Perry and his wife, Linda Brownfield-Perry, New Jersey; Joan Perry George; and M. Patrice Perry, Parsons; Michael M. Perry and his wife, Aline Filosa, New York; Willard D. Perry Jr. and his wife, Michelle Kraynanski Perry, Wyoming; and son-in-law, James Nixon, husband of the late Anne Perry Nixon, Parsons.

Elinor would be the first to say that she was one lucky lady to have her extensive family and network of love and support. Her children extend special thanks to her brother-in-law, our uncle, Lawrence Perry and his wife, Catherine Klingner Perry, New Jersey, for their love, dedication and support and also to Tracy Chissler Perry, Tamaqua, and James Haberski, West Pittston.

The family would also like to extend sincere gratitude to the nursing staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care, compassion and love they provided these past weeks.

No one is actually gone until the ripples they have caused in the world have faded. Please join us, her family, friends and myriad students in applause, farewell, quiet remembrance and, most of all - thank you.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Joseph Verespy officiating. Family members are asked to go directly to the church that morning.

Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home or the Funeral Mass, please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

For information or to leave Elinor's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


