Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Elizabeth A. DeGennaro Obituary

Elizabeth A. DeGennaro nee Ambrose, of Parsonage Street, Hughestown, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was a resident of Oakwood Terrace in Moosic since 2014. Betty, as she was known, graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre, and then moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., to work in the Veterans' Hospital. There she met Louis DeGennaro, married and had two children, Mark and Anne.

Betty spent her professional and private life caring for others. She was always there for friends, family or strangers, going above and beyond to provide whatever care, comfort or words of encouragement were needed.

Surviving are her sister, Claire; her son and daughter; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Marello Parish and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.


