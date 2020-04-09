Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Elizabeth A. Fasulka

Elizabeth A. Fasulka Obituary
Elizabeth A. Fasulka, 79, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mercy Center Nursing Unit, Dallas.

She was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late James and Ellen Gilligan Kelly. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary's High School and was formerly employed by Mercy Hospital and J.C.Penny. Mrs. Fasulka was a member of St. Benedict's Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise; sisters, Mary Bloomer; Agnes Lyons; Alice Kelly; Ann Guzzo; and brothers, James, Joseph, Paul, Richard, Michael and John Kelly.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Center for the loving care that they gave to Elizabeth for the past two years.

Surviving are her husband, Stephen Fasulka; children, Patrice Gallagher; Stephen Fasulka and his wife, Sarah; Carrie Ann Fasulka; Christian Fasulka and his wife, Nicole; Allison Fasulka; 10 grandchildren; sister, Sr. Ellen Kelly, RSM; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020
