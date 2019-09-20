|
Elizabeth A. Seashock, 31, of Nanticoke, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.
Born March 21, 1988, in Mercy Hospital, Scranton, she was a daughter of Diana Parkins Seashock and the late Michael Seashock.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Liam Mayer, Nanticoke; a sister, Crystal Seashock, Arlington, Va.; a brother, Michael T. Seashock, Mount Pocono; a maternal grandmother, Carol Olker; an aunt, Dorothy Louhi; and a cousin, Anthony Richards.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny.
