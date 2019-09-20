Home

Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Elizabeth A. Seashock


1988 - 2019
Elizabeth A. Seashock Obituary
Elizabeth A. Seashock, 31, of Nanticoke, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home.

Born March 21, 1988, in Mercy Hospital, Scranton, she was a daughter of Diana Parkins Seashock and the late Michael Seashock.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Liam Mayer, Nanticoke; a sister, Crystal Seashock, Arlington, Va.; a brother, Michael T. Seashock, Mount Pocono; a maternal grandmother, Carol Olker; an aunt, Dorothy Louhi; and a cousin, Anthony Richards.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny.

For information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 20, 2019
