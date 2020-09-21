Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
8:30 AM
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Barbara Sperling "Betty" McDermott


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Barbara Sperling "Betty" McDermott Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Barbara Sperling McDermott, 93, born July 3, 1927, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

She lived in Wilkes-Barre for 92 years and spent her last year in Winston Salem, N.C., near her son Robert and his family.

A viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home,Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.

In respect of public restrictions, the graveside service will complete the memorial services in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -