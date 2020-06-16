|
Elizabeth Celestine Shipley Burgher, 85, formerly of Kingston, passed away June 6, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
She was born March 7, 1935, in Alabama.
She worked for many years for the New York City Transit Authority. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Elizabeth was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of The Eastern Star-Queen Sheba 94 of the Vashti Grand Chapter.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Shipley; her second husband, Richard Burgher, in 2009; and her son, Fletcher Hodge.
Surviving are a host of grandchildren, family members and friends.
A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Home going services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Michael Brewster officiating.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020