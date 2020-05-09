|
Elizabeth E. Grant, 96, of Ashley, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Anna Martin Kurovsky and was a graduate of Ashley High School. She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and loved spending time with family and friends. She would often be seen outside attending to her gardens and enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband, Joseph A. Grant; and siblings, Clement, Steve, Joseph, John, Helen, Bernadine, Agnes and Mary.
Elizabeth is survived by one sister, Margret Pecile, Drifton; and three children, Joseph Grant and his wife, Sharon, Webster, N.Y.; Gloria Grosek and her husband, Edward, Sweet Valley; Robert Grant and his wife, Judith, Laurys Station. She has five grandchildren, Kelly, Todd, Jeffery, Amanda and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jasmine and Finnley.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a graveside committal service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. The Rev. Vincent Dang will officiate.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020