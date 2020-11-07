Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish
363 W. 8th St.
West Wyoming, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish
363 W. 8th St
West Wyoming, PA
View Map
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Milazzo, 80, of West Wyoming passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Piskorick) Tarapchak. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1958.  Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years by West Side Career and Technology Center, Pringle, where she was employed an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was a daughter, Jeanne Milazzo Piccirilli; brother Alex Tarapchak Jr.; sisters, Anna Yance, Mary Thomas, Helen Glodfelter, Joan Rowlands and Rita Weiss.

Surviving are children, Chuck Milazzo and his wife, Karen, Shavertown; Kathy Pelleschi and her husband, Stephen of Exeter; son-in-law, Dr Thomas Piccirilli, Carverton; grandchildren, Karly and Lily Milazzo, Matthew Pelleschi; former husband, Charles Milazzo Sr; nieces and nephews

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the church

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


