Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Elizabeth Elias Reimiller


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Elias Reimiller Obituary
Elizabeth Elias Reimiller, 94, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 18, 1925, a daughter of the late Anthony and Celia Andary Elias. Elizabeth was a graduate of E.L. Myers High School, Class of 1943. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in retail for many years. She was previously a member of St. Anthony/St. George Maronite Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Reimiller; her brothers, Daniel, William, Joseph; and by her sisters, Nellie Saba and Josephine Podolak.

Surviving are her daughters, Carol Marousi and her husband, Philip; Deborah Adams and her husband, Walter; grandchildren, Bradley Adams and his wife, Stephanie; Laura Eshbach and her husband, Joel; Danielle Sharpe and her husband, Cory; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Clara Adams, Caden and Dylan Eshbach, Haley and Sophia Sharpe; brother, John Elias and his wife, Susan, Kingston; sister, Victoria O'Donnell and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews.

To honor the wishes of Elizabeth there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at ManorCare, also Hospice, and her roommate Carmella Buynak who was always by her side.

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 21, 2019
