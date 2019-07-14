Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Glass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Glass Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Glass, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla.

Betty was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 29, 1929, to Charles Nievergelt and Grace Moore Nievergelt.

She married Richard Glass, and after raising her four children, she returned to school and received a nursing degree from Mattatuck Community College in Waterbury, Conn. She was a devout Lutheran, active in volunteer and fundraising activities throughout her life. Betty has been a resident of Shavertown and Cheshire, Conn.; and lived her last years in Bradenton, Fla.

Betty is survived by her loving children, David Glass and wife, Carol, Riverdale, N.J.; Susan Glass and husband, Mitchell Rappel, Bradenton, Fla.; Laura Zickus and husband, Lawrence, San Diego, Calif.; and Jonathan Glass and wife Kathy, Cheshire, Conn.; grandchildren, Matthew Glass; Michael Glass and wife, Jessica; Elizabeth Glass and Alison Glass; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Glass; sister, Margaret Hislop; and brother, Richard Nievergelt.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.