Elizabeth (Betty) Glass, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla.



Betty was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 29, 1929, to Charles Nievergelt and Grace Moore Nievergelt.



She married Richard Glass, and after raising her four children, she returned to school and received a nursing degree from Mattatuck Community College in Waterbury, Conn. She was a devout Lutheran, active in volunteer and fundraising activities throughout her life. Betty has been a resident of Shavertown and Cheshire, Conn.; and lived her last years in Bradenton, Fla.



Betty is survived by her loving children, David Glass and wife, Carol, Riverdale, N.J.; Susan Glass and husband, Mitchell Rappel, Bradenton, Fla.; Laura Zickus and husband, Lawrence, San Diego, Calif.; and Jonathan Glass and wife Kathy, Cheshire, Conn.; grandchildren, Matthew Glass; Michael Glass and wife, Jessica; Elizabeth Glass and Alison Glass; nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Glass; sister, Margaret Hislop; and brother, Richard Nievergelt.



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019