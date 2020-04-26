Home

Elizabeth Guarilia, 83, of Duryea, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.

Born in Long Beach, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Capt. Kenneth and Velma Sealy Knowles. Elizabeth was a graduate of Washington Lee High School, Virginia and George Washington University, Washington, D.C. Prior to her retirement, she an elementary school teacher for Pittston Area School District.

Elizabeth was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Guarilia, on Nov. 20, 2016.

Surviving are son, Michael Guarilia, Kingston; son, David Guarilia and his wife, Charlene, Swoyersville; daughter, Marlene Guarilia, Duryea; granddaughter, Bethany Bretzik and her husband, John; grandson, Andrew Guarilia; granddaughter, Megan Guarilia; brother, Dr. Kenneth Knowles and his wife, Carolyn, Crofton, Md.; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and Dr. Guy Fasciana for the care that was given to Elizabeth.

Private funeral services and interment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea by the Rev. John Polednak.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Elizabeth's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020
