Elizabeth J. "Betty" Schultz Hilla, R.N., 94, a long time resident of Swoyersville and for the past few years, St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord early Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020, while in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a recent illness.
Born May 6, 1925, in West Wyoming, she was one of four children to the late Philip and Eva Koptcho Schultz. Mrs. Hilla graduated from the former West Wyoming High School. She furthered her education by attending the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II, and graduated as a registered nurse in 1947 from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. Betty most recently worked as an intravenous nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from 1967 to 1986.
She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Andrew Hilla, on Nov. 5, 2009, just two weeks prior to the couple's anniversary of 60 years of married life together. She also was preceded by a brother, Phillip D. Schultz; a sister, Ruth Smith; and by sons-in-law, Gerald J. Wassil, Esq.; and Robert Darrell Mayhue.
Mrs. Hilla is remembered as being a wonderfully loving and devoted wife and mother to her adoring family. Her presence will be greatly missed by her children, Louise C. Wassil, Kingston and Fort Myers, Fla.; Janet Rayeski and her husband, Anthony, Mountain Top; and the Rev. Andrew Philip Hilla and his wife, Sally, Boyden, Iowa; Her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Hilla-Josefowicz and her husband, Dr. Michael Josefowicz; Jessica Martin and her partner, Georgina Holby; Andrew S. Hilla; Philip Hilla; and Peter Hilla; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Thomas; and Zachary Kehoe; great-great-grandson, Gavin Thomas-Holvey; sister, Grace Olson and her husband, William, Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law, John Hilla, Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews; former patients; and dear friends.
Funeral services for Betty will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Monday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville. The Rev. Andrii Dumnych, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Hilla's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of floral tributes, Mrs. Hilla previously requested that any monetary donations in her memory be made to her beloved church, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.
To share words of comfort with her family, a fond remembrance of Betty or directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 7, 2020