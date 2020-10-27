Home

Elizabeth "Bette" James

Elizabeth "Bette" James, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, passed triumphantly from this life to eternal life Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Pittston on Aug. 16, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Eltringham James. She was a 1945 graduate of Harter High School.

She had been employed by Neisner Bros., Lee Textile and in 1989, she retired from Social Security, Wilkes-Barre.

Bette was an active member of First Assembly of God, Wilkes-Barre, where she worked in many departments.

In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her brothers, Corey and Paul; sisters, Dorothy, Lois, Ruth and Leah.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, especially Susan, Joan, Marilyn and Donna Harris, who took good care of her. She is also survived by many friends from her work and church; a spiritual granddaughter, Sara Pretzman Roberts and her three daughters, Stella Grace, Ruby and Millie; Paul and Gwen Clarkson; and the Dwyer family. Bette had many friends, but her best friend was Jesus.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Assembly of God Church, 424 Stanton St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, Bette requested donations be made to First Assembly of God to be used for a communion set in her memory. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."


