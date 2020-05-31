|
|
Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Jeffery, 72, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James and Betty (Gaughan) Heffers. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1966, and received her R.N. from the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. For many years she was employed by Pittston Hospital and prior to her retirement she was employed by Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish of Exeter.
Surviving are her husband, Bill with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage; son, William J. Jeffery Jr., West Wyoming; daughter, Jamie Wanko and her husband, Frank, West Pittston; grandchildren, Emilie and Neal Wanko.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020