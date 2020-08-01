Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Stankunas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas Obituary

Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1926, to Mary Onesko and John Kerchanin.

Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard; daughter, Leora Allen and son-in-law, Dr. Gregg Allen; granddaughters, Kerchanin Allen and Jessica Stansell and son-in-law, Blake Stansell; and great-granddaughters, Meherrin, Dawson, and Saylor Stansell.

She joins her seven siblings with the angels in Heaven.

Elizabeth loved a family vacation, her beloved time with great-granddaughters, and precious moments with her husband, Leonard.

All who knew her knew she loved life and lived it to the fullest with real joie-de-vivre.

A service led by her beloved nephew Deacon Gary Pstrak will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at McCune Funeral Home in Mountain Top. Family and friends are welcome and invited to come to pay respects.*

*The family requests that masks are worn for safety during the time of COVID-19.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -