Elizabeth "Betty" Kovalcin passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a short stay at Residential Hospice.
Born April 14, 1936, Betty married John Kovalcin of Luzerne in 1958. She worked for General Cigar of Kingston, various sewing factories and Master Garment Cleaners where she later retired from in 2010.
Betty loved spending time with family and friends, she loved being a grandmother and shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Jessica. She loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Daisy. Her grandpets were always welcome at her home and she considered them family.
Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert and Paul Lenchak; and sister, Helen French.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 62 years, John, are her daughter, Lisa Saupp; son-in-law, Gary; her son, John; daughter-in-law, Mary; and granddaughter, Jessica Kovalcin.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Betty's name to Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue in care of Village Pet Supplies.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2020