Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Labatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch, 91, loving mother and wife, passed into eternal rest Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

She and her husband Ed were longtime residents of West Wyoming. She was born in Pringle on May 10, 1928, to the late Raymond McConnell and Stella Wlosek.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward, West Wyoming; sons, Edward and his wife, Jackie, Easton; and James and his wife, Cheryl, Sweet Valley; five grandsons, Edward, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael and John; and two great-grandchildren, Kane and Alexia.

There will be no calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -