|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch, 91, loving mother and wife, passed into eternal rest Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She and her husband Ed were longtime residents of West Wyoming. She was born in Pringle on May 10, 1928, to the late Raymond McConnell and Stella Wlosek.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward, West Wyoming; sons, Edward and his wife, Jackie, Easton; and James and his wife, Cheryl, Sweet Valley; five grandsons, Edward, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael and John; and two great-grandchildren, Kane and Alexia.
There will be no calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 6, 2019