Elizabeth M. Ankenbrand, 99, of Hughestown, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Highland Manor, Exeter.
Born in Pittston on July 28, 1920, she was the daughter of the late James and Eleanor Feley Price.
She was a graduate of Pittston High School and in her earlier years, had worked in the local garment industry. In 1968, she began working at Owens-Illinois and retired in 1985.
She was an avid bowler. She enjoyed baking, especially birthday and holiday cakes. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Elizabeth was an active member of her church, the former St. Mary's Assumption, now Our Lady of the Eucharist. She was also a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Ankenbrand; sons, Joseph, James and John Ankenbrand; grandson, Joseph Ankenbrand; and sisters, Eleanor Hurrey; and Doris Evans.
Surviving are her son, Fran Ankenbrand and his wife Patricia, Duryea; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Helen Ankenbrand, Dallas; and Roseann Ankenbrand, West Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Monday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Monday.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Rock St., Hughestown.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Adonizio Funeral Home, 251 William St., Pittston.
Memorial donations may be made to .
To leave a condolence, visit Elizabeth's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
