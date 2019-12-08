|
|
Elizabeth M. Espinos, 86, of Jackson Twp., N.J., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Arista Care, Whiting, N.J.
She was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Luzerne and resided in Floral City, Fla., prior to settling in Jackson Twp., N.J., one year ago. Elizabeth was the owner of Betty's Place Restaurant in Lake George, N.Y., retiring in 2000.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent Wallace and Marjorie Wallace.
She is survived by her husband, John Espinos; her sons, Louis Clevenger, Whiting, N.J.; Vincent Clevenger, New Paltz, N.J.; Walter Clevenger, Saratoga, N.J.; John Espinos Jr., Jackson Twp., N.J.; and Peter Espinos, Jackson Twp., N.J.; her eight grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her brother, Leroy Wallace, Luzerne; and by her sisters, Midge Wallace, Agnes Glodek and Laura Lanyon, all of Luzerne.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., N.J. For information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019