Elizabeth "Betty" Mullins Manko, 92, of Somerdale, N.J., passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Chester "Sarge" Manko. They traveled to various countries with their children during the 23 years he served in the military.
She was the loving mother of Chester, Kevin, Patricia and Michael "Mitch" (Anne-Marie); cherished grandmother of Erin, Peter, Kellie, Brianna, Quinton; and great-grandmother of six.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday in Queen of the Apostle Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 11:30 a.m. to service time.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Heartland Hospice at 1385 Chews Landing Road, Clementon, NJ 08021, would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Danks-Hinski Funeral Home, Lindenwold, N.J.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019