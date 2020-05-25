Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mary Hines


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mary Hines Obituary
Elizabeth Mary Hines, 101, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born Aug. 21, 1918, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Mary Zirnhelt Febish.

Betty earned her degree from Misericordia University in 1940. She retired after many years as office manager of the Wilkes-Barre office of the United States Department of Agriculture.

On July 7, 1943, she was married to William H. Hines at Church of St. Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre.

Betty was a sustaining member of Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine and was a communicant at Church of St. Aloysius for many years.

Her husband, William, died in 1974. A son, John J. Hines; brother, Joseph Febish; and sister-in-law, Katherine Febish, also preceded her in death.

Betty will be greatly missed by her son, William J. Hines, Doylestown; grandchildren, Mark and Eric Hines, New Jersey; Laura Hines DeCherico, Texas; Debbie Hines, New Jersey; and John Hines, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Leah May Hines, Gwen Elizabeth Hines, Gabriella Marie DeCherico and William Hines; former daughter-in-law, Marie Hazlak, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Memories and condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -