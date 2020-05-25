|
Elizabeth Mary Hines, 101, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born Aug. 21, 1918, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Mary Zirnhelt Febish.
Betty earned her degree from Misericordia University in 1940. She retired after many years as office manager of the Wilkes-Barre office of the United States Department of Agriculture.
On July 7, 1943, she was married to William H. Hines at Church of St. Nicholas, Wilkes-Barre.
Betty was a sustaining member of Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine and was a communicant at Church of St. Aloysius for many years.
Her husband, William, died in 1974. A son, John J. Hines; brother, Joseph Febish; and sister-in-law, Katherine Febish, also preceded her in death.
Betty will be greatly missed by her son, William J. Hines, Doylestown; grandchildren, Mark and Eric Hines, New Jersey; Laura Hines DeCherico, Texas; Debbie Hines, New Jersey; and John Hines, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Leah May Hines, Gwen Elizabeth Hines, Gabriella Marie DeCherico and William Hines; former daughter-in-law, Marie Hazlak, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2020