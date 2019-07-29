|
|
Elizabeth Parise, 87, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019, at her home, with her sister, Rosemary, at her side.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Sam and Ursula Parise.
Liz was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and was employed as a sewing machine operator by Plains Blouse Company prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Parise; sisters, Angeline Parise and Victoria Quealy; great-nephew, Adam Walsh.
Surviving are her sister, Rosemary Parise, Plains Twp.; nephews, nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For information or to leave Liz's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 29, 2019