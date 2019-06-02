Elizabeth "Betty" Pietrefase, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday May 30, 2019, in the inpatient unit of Regional Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Pringle, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Stilp Kosisher, and was a graduate of Pringle High School.



Betty was the owner and operator of Heilderburg Restaurant in Swiftwater until her retirement. Betty loved to travel and she was a women of faith and attended Mass daily.



Betty is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Leo Kosisher.



Surviving are her sister, Marcella Pienta, Moosic; nieces, nephews and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle. Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in St. Nicholas Church.



Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2019