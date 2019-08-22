|
Elizabeth Segeda, 85, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James and Sarah Cavan Gartley.
Liz was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1952, and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Twp., and its Altar and Rosary Society, until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp. Liz was an active member at Ss. Peter & Paul, was a member of the bereavement committee, and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Segeda, on March 23, 2011; brother, James Gartley; and sister, Sarah Karls.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Bronack and her husband, Joseph, Plains Twp.; sons, Thomas Segeda and his wife, Sharon, Dorrance Twp.; and Jeffrey Segeda and his wife, Alexis, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Eric Bronack and his wife, Candice; Sarah Cipoletti and her husband, Rich; Tom Segeda and Kelly Segeda; great-grandchildren, Lily Nesbitt Segeda, Holden and Charlie Bronack and Richard Cipoletti; sister, Margery "Honey" Roslewicz and her husband, Andrew, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Mary Timek, Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter &
Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019