Service Information McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top 80 Mountain Blvd South Mountain Top , PA 18707 (570)-474-6541 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Jude Church Mountain Top , PA Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Jude Church Mountain Top , PA

Elizabeth T. Czeck, 85, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Grabowska Syslo.



Betty was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and of the Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing, Kingston, as a registered nurse.



She was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top, where she was active in the church's Social Club, Altar and Rosary Society, Arts and Environment Committee, as well as the Rosary and Quilt Makers Clubs. Betty regularly volunteered at John Heinz Rehabilitation Center.



Betty was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing and baking. She especially loved her African violets.



She was an extremely caring and involved mother, grandmother and friend.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, who passed away in 1985; her brother, Joseph Syslo; as well as many loving in-laws.



Betty is survived by her children, Kathey Atwell, Swoyersville; Edward Czeck and his wife, Kathy, Winchester, Mass.; and Mary Lynn Pfeiffer and her husband, Jeff, Nazareth. She treasured her five grandchildren, Matthew Atwell, Jenna and Scott Czeck, and Megan and Daniel Pfeiffer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Jude Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday.



McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707; or to the .

