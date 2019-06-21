Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Vanderhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Vanderhoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" Vanderhoff Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Vanderhoff of Plymouth died Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bridget Crofchcick and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Betty was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Reynold Edward Vanderhoff, in 1969; and three siblings, Josephine Crofchick, Benjamin "Sonny" Crofchick and Leona Malast.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Wesley and her husband, Wayne, Courtdale; son, Edward Vanderhoff and his wife, Colette, of Kingston; three grandchildren, Amy Tomsak and her husband, Tom; Rebecca Wesley and Kristin Laiuvara and her husband, Nick; three great-grandchildren, Sara, Megan and Parker; two nephews and a niece.

Private funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. James McGahagan officiating.

Interment followed in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Shavertown.

Private visitation for the family was from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now