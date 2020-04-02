Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Elizabeth Waters "Bess" Williams

Elizabeth Waters "Bess" Williams Obituary
Elizabeth "Bess" Waters Williams, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Hartman Waters. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1952. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Bell Telephone for over 40 years. She was a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Harry; sisters, Marian Roth; and Dorothy Ryan; brother Edward Waters.

Surviving is a sister, Jean Bonmer, Lumberton, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park.

There will be no calling hours.

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2020
