Elizabeth "Betsy" Williams, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Tiffany Court, Kingston.
Born in Trucksville, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth Blandford Rowlands. She graduated from Westmoreland High School, Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital School of Nursing and, on her 52nd birthday, received a B.S. in health care management from King's College. She was a registered nurse and, before her retirement in 2008, worked at Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital, Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and Wyoming Valley Surgery Center.
She lived in the Wyoming Valley her whole life, mostly in Forty Fort and Trucksville. She had been a resident of Tiffany Court since September 2017.
Betsy was known for her warm smile and was a fun-loving, caring and compassionate woman who was loved by all. She had a servant's heart and spent her entire life helping others. She loved to travel, garden, and socialize. She was a lifelong member of Trucksville United Methodist Church; a kitchen volunteer at TUMC; Girl Scout leader; former Queen of the Red Hats Lilly of the Valley; Salvation Army bell ringer and donation counter; member of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary; Order Of The Eastern Star Chapter 396; Wilkes-Barre Torch Club; We Care Support Network; Cosmopolitan; and Firwood Senior Citizens Clubs.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Francis Miller, Wilma Rivera, Dilys Stoner and Judy Bovay; granddaughter, Amy; and her longtime companion and best friend, Bernie Petrasek.
Surviving are daughter, Lisa Lozier and her husband, Earl; sons, Robert J. Williams, Jr. and Kenneth A. Williams; grandchildren, Jesse and Jennifer Lozier; Beth Winfindale; Robert J. Williams III and his wife, Kelly; Kyle Williams; and Paige Williams; great-grandchildren, Ebony Griggs; Dominic and Ember Winfindale; and Robert J. Williams IV; sister-in-law, Alice Thomas; daughters-in-law, Joann Williams and Kathy Casterline; a few cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill, Trucksville, with the Rev. Jay Jones, pastor, officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tiffany Court, Heartland Hospice and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the excellent care and emotional support given to Betsy and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trucksville United Methodist Church or the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019