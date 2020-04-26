|
Elizabeth Y. Ervin, 92, formerly of Wapwallopen, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village, II.
Born June 25, 1927, in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Berdy) Yurchak.
A graduate of Nescopeck High School, Mrs. Ervin was employed as a seamstress and as a bookkeeper for Ray Ervin's Esso Station.
Elizabeth was a member of Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, Berwick, where she taught Sunday School. She also taught Pysanky classes at Bloomsburg University and various churches.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 44 years, Raymond N. Ervin, on Dec. 28, 1993; four brothers: William Yurchak, Nicholas Yurchak and Michael Yurchak; and two sisters: Mary Rilko and Anna Yurchak.
Surviving are her two sons, Roy Ervin and his wife, Debbie, Wapwallopen; and Michael Ervin and his wife, Dorthea, Allentown; six grandchildren, Deanne, Michelle, Paul, Christine, Christopher and Peter; and six great-grandchildren, Julia, Jonathan, Alexander, Grayson, Casen and Parker.
Private services will be held with the Rev. Michael Demko, her pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Pringle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church, 1228 Second Ave., Berwick, PA 18603.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For additional information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020