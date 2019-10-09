Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell Hill United Methodist Church
39 Prevost Road
Tunkhannock, PA
1926 - 2019
Ella D. Rosengrant, 93, of Mehoopany, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.

Born in Montrose on March 31, 1926, she was the daughter of Edwin and Bernice Sivers Babock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rosengrant.

Ella was a 1944 graduate of Dimock High School and was a life member of Russell Hill United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge 74.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Babcock and Eldon Babcock; and daughters, Joan Rosengrant and Barbara Wassil.

Ella is survived by her sons, Elwood and Mary Ann Rosengrant, Wilkes-Barre; and William Rosengrant, Mehoopany; daughters, Sharon and husband, Marshall Walburn, Mehoopany; Darlene and husband, John Crump, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Patricia Gemmell and husband, Tom Eckenroth, Reading; brothers, Donald Babock, Indiana; and Norman Babock, St. Joseph; sisters, Cathy Melenko, Kingsley; and Vera Blaisure, Meshoppen; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ella's funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Scott Ryan, pastor, presiding. Interment will follow in Prevost Cemetery.

The viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019
