Ellen Eileen Spangenburg, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Dunleavy Connell. Eileen was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's High School and a 1965 graduate of College Misericordia, where she received her bachelor's degree in music education.
Eileen was formerly employed as a music teacher in Baltimore County, Md., and as a substitute teacher for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. She served for many years as an organist for several local churches, including St. Patrick's Church, St. Boniface Church, Holy Saviour Church, all of Wilkes-Barre, and St. Faustina's Parish in Nanticoke.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John M. "Jack" Spangenburg, in 2011; her grandson, Aiden James Spangenburg; and her sisters, Frances Connell, Peggy Collett, Anne (Nancy) Jaske, Joan Ferraro and Mary Patricia Gelsleichter.
Surviving are her sons, John Spangenburg and his wife, Lynese, Aston; and Mark Spangenburg and his wife, Aimee, Barnsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan, Tate, Ashlyn and Adalyn Spangenburg; sisters, Maureen Connell, Hughestown; and Judy Gelsleichter, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Eileen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 7, 2019