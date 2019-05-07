Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Eileen Spangenburg. View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Eileen Spangenburg, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Dunleavy Connell. Eileen was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's High School and a 1965 graduate of College Misericordia, where she received her bachelor's degree in music education.



Eileen was formerly employed as a music teacher in Baltimore County, Md., and as a substitute teacher for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. She served for many years as an organist for several local churches, including St. Patrick's Church, St. Boniface Church, Holy Saviour Church, all of Wilkes-Barre, and St. Faustina's Parish in Nanticoke.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John M. "Jack" Spangenburg, in 2011; her grandson, Aiden James Spangenburg; and her sisters, Frances Connell, Peggy Collett, Anne (Nancy) Jaske, Joan Ferraro and Mary Patricia Gelsleichter.



Surviving are her sons, John Spangenburg and his wife, Lynese, Aston; and Mark Spangenburg and his wife, Aimee, Barnsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan, Tate, Ashlyn and Adalyn Spangenburg; sisters, Maureen Connell, Hughestown; and Judy Gelsleichter, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Eileen's obituary at

Ellen Eileen Spangenburg, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Dunleavy Connell. Eileen was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's High School and a 1965 graduate of College Misericordia, where she received her bachelor's degree in music education.Eileen was formerly employed as a music teacher in Baltimore County, Md., and as a substitute teacher for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. She served for many years as an organist for several local churches, including St. Patrick's Church, St. Boniface Church, Holy Saviour Church, all of Wilkes-Barre, and St. Faustina's Parish in Nanticoke.She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John M. "Jack" Spangenburg, in 2011; her grandson, Aiden James Spangenburg; and her sisters, Frances Connell, Peggy Collett, Anne (Nancy) Jaske, Joan Ferraro and Mary Patricia Gelsleichter.Surviving are her sons, John Spangenburg and his wife, Lynese, Aston; and Mark Spangenburg and his wife, Aimee, Barnsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan, Tate, Ashlyn and Adalyn Spangenburg; sisters, Maureen Connell, Hughestown; and Judy Gelsleichter, Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Condolences may be sent by visiting Eileen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.