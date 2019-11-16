|
Ellen M. Sorber, 57, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.
She was born in Kingston Dec. 4, 1961, and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ruth Fine Shaw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Pastorelli and Sandra Baker; and grandson, Ryder Childers.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Russel Sorber; daughters, Melissa Childers and husband, Ryan; Amy Potavin and husband, Timothy; Robin Sorber; and Lisa Young and husband, Joseph; son, Jonathan Sorber; brothers, Gary and Ronald Shaw; sisters, Gail Burdulis, Mary Ann Dunn, Tina Mericle, Darlene Burnett and Diane Pick; and 10 grandchildren, who referred to her as grandma "Hey You."
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., on the corner of state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. James McGee, pastor of Hunlock Creek United Methodist Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019