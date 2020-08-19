Home

Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
William Street
Pittston, PA
Ellen Tracy Obituary

Ellen Tracy, 80, of Pittston, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at The Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Buskar Judnick.

Ellen was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. schools and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and prior to her retiring worked as a teachers aide.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Leona Ondusko; and Mary Olson; and a brother, George Judnick.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Joseph Tracy; and a daughter, Kelley Ann Tracy, at home; a sister, Pauline and her husband, Eugene Panatieri, Laflin; nephews, Gregory Panatieri; and Joseph Judnick; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston.

Interment with Rite of Committal will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.


