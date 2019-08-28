|
|
Elmer "Shorty" Vecchi, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home.
Elmer was born in Scranton on Feb. 20, 1927. He was the son of the late Dominick and Elizabeth Vecchi. He moved to Hoboken, N.J., at the age of 16.
He worked for public service transportation as a mechanic and later became a driver. The company changed names from Transport of NJ and now currently NJ Transit. He was employed by NJ Transit for 42 years where he was awarded several safety awards with a perfect record.
He then retired to Wilkes-Barre with his wife, Regina, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was employed part-time with a few positions during his retirement. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Dupont and the Elks Club of Weehawken, N.J.
Elmer is survived by his beloved children, Thomas, Wyoming; Donald Vecchi and his wife, Joan, Littleton, Colo.; Dominic Vecchi and his wife, Sharon, North Bergen, N.J.: Regina Schelener and her husband, Joe, Santa Clarita, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming, officiating.
Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
For information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019