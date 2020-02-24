|
|
Elsie "Ellie" A. Nice, 80, a resident of Allied Services/St. Therese Personal Care, Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Born July 5, 1939, in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Karl and Edith James Arbogast. She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean's School of Business. Elsie was of the Protestant faith.
Elsie was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. She loved to read, loved taking her morning walks and listening to gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward Nice; brother, Robert Arbogast; brother-in-law, Emerson Logan; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane and John Judge.
Surviving are her sons, David and his wife, Krista, Swoyersville; Mark and his wife, Donna, Harrisburg; grandchildren, Mitchell, Marissa, Evan and Kaylee Nice; sister, Carol Logan, Mountain Top; nephews, Robert and Jonathan Logan; and nieces, Kathleen and Heather Judge.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Carol Coleman, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Elsie's family wishes to thank the entire staff at Allied Services Meade Street Residence and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care, attention and love given to Elsie during her stay. A special thank you also to Cheryl.
To submit condolences to Elsie's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 24, 2020