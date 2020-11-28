Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
Elsie Filippini Saia Belmont Obituary

Elsie L. Belmont, 96, of Plains Twp., passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus in Pittston.

Born in Plains Twp., on July 27, 1924, Elsie was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Artemisia Filippini. She was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1942, and worked in the garment industry. She was an avid sports fan, loved spending time with her family, and was very proud of her Italian heritage. She remained fluent in Italian, stayed connected with her family overseas, and enjoyed cooking her famous ravioli, pasties, macaroni, and vanillin cookies.

Elsie was a member of Sacred Heart Church until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, Plains Twp. She had a passion for volunteering and devoted much of her time and energy to various organizations and charities, including the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Allied Services - John Heinz, Geisinger Health Service, and American Red Cross. She also served as inspector of elections, and was a charter member and president of The JLW Mountain Laurel Lions Club.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Saia; son, Joseph Saia; sisters, Rose Snopeck, Lena Ribolini, Catherine Snyder, and Mary Pilvelis; and brothers, Renato and Geno Filippini.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Francis "Frank" Belmont, Plains Twp.; daughter Concetta Rygielski and husband Thomas, Plains Twp.; daughter, Patricia Kasaba and husband Lenny, Plains Twp.; son, James Saia, Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Jon Saia and wife, Sharon, Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Russo, Pittston; brother, Frank Filippini, Willingboro, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. The service can be viewed on Ss. Peter & Paul Parish Facebook page. Interment will immediately follow in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming. Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Masks are required at all times and we request you maintain social distancing guidelines while paying your respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Allied Services – John Heinz, Wilkes-Barre and United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.

For information or to leave Elsie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


